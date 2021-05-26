Chinese commerce minister Wang Wentao has asked France to help restart discussions on the Comprehensive Agreement on Investment. Photo: Handout
China-EU investment deal: Beijing calls on France to help unfreeze debate, shelved over sanctions
- Chinese commerce minister Wang Wentao made the request in video call on Tuesday with French trade minister Franck Riester
- Last week the European Parliament voted overwhelmingly to halt debate on ratification until Beijing lifted sanctions on lawmakers
Topic | China economy
Chinese commerce minister Wang Wentao has asked France to help restart discussions on the Comprehensive Agreement on Investment. Photo: Handout