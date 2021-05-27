Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He signed the phase one trade deal between China and the United States with then US president Donald Trump in January 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He signed the phase one trade deal between China and the United States with then US president Donald Trump in January 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
US-China trade war: top negotiators hold ‘candid and constructive’ talks, first of Joe Biden presidency

  • Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He and US Trade Representative Katherine Tai spoke by telephone on Thursday morning
  • Beijing stressed the importance of developing bilateral trade after ‘frank and constructive’ exchange

Teddy Ng , Wendy Wu in Beijing and Reuters

Updated: 11:53am, 27 May, 2021

