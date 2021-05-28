Air freight rates have skyrocketed as demand has returned to pre-pandemic levels while overall capacity is much reduced due to the drop-off in passenger flights that carry cargo in the planes’ bellies. Photo: Bloomberg Air freight rates have skyrocketed as demand has returned to pre-pandemic levels while overall capacity is much reduced due to the drop-off in passenger flights that carry cargo in the planes’ bellies. Photo: Bloomberg
Air freight rates have skyrocketed as demand has returned to pre-pandemic levels while overall capacity is much reduced due to the drop-off in passenger flights that carry cargo in the planes’ bellies. Photo: Bloomberg
Boeing
Economy /  China Economy

China’s air freight market becomes bright spot for Boeing amid US trade tensions, 737 MAX grounding

  • Political friction between China and the United States has meant no Chinese orders for new Boeing passenger planes since 2017
  • But in May 2020, China Cargo Airlines which is owned by China Eastern Airlines, placed an order for two 777 widebody freighters

Topic |   Boeing
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 12:30am, 28 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Air freight rates have skyrocketed as demand has returned to pre-pandemic levels while overall capacity is much reduced due to the drop-off in passenger flights that carry cargo in the planes’ bellies. Photo: Bloomberg Air freight rates have skyrocketed as demand has returned to pre-pandemic levels while overall capacity is much reduced due to the drop-off in passenger flights that carry cargo in the planes’ bellies. Photo: Bloomberg
Air freight rates have skyrocketed as demand has returned to pre-pandemic levels while overall capacity is much reduced due to the drop-off in passenger flights that carry cargo in the planes’ bellies. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE