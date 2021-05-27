High prices of bulk commodities have been adding pressure on the production and operation of midstream and downstream industries in China. Photo: AFP High prices of bulk commodities have been adding pressure on the production and operation of midstream and downstream industries in China. Photo: AFP
High prices of bulk commodities have been adding pressure on the production and operation of midstream and downstream industries in China. Photo: AFP
China’s ‘uneven’ corporate performance in spotlight as industrial profit growth slows in April

  • Record-setting commodity prices in recent weeks, and China’s underperforming consumer goods sector, weigh heavy on manufacturers
  • For April, profits at China’s industrial firms rose by 57 per cent, year on year – down from a 92.3 per cent increase in March

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:43pm, 27 May, 2021

