High prices of bulk commodities have been adding pressure on the production and operation of midstream and downstream industries in China. Photo: AFP
China’s ‘uneven’ corporate performance in spotlight as industrial profit growth slows in April
- Record-setting commodity prices in recent weeks, and China’s underperforming consumer goods sector, weigh heavy on manufacturers
- For April, profits at China’s industrial firms rose by 57 per cent, year on year – down from a 92.3 per cent increase in March
Topic | China manufacturing
High prices of bulk commodities have been adding pressure on the production and operation of midstream and downstream industries in China. Photo: AFP