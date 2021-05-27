Chinese commodity prices have started to decline from record highs after Beijing intervened in the market. Photo: Xinhua Chinese commodity prices have started to decline from record highs after Beijing intervened in the market. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese commodity prices have started to decline from record highs after Beijing intervened in the market. Photo: Xinhua
Commodities
Economy /  China Economy

China warned of excessive market intervention as commodity prices start to fall

  • Commodity prices have started to decline from record highs after Beijing took steps to shore up domestic supply and tighten scrutiny of the market
  • But Gao Shanwen, chief economist at Essence Securities, says the government should check its interventionist impulse as ‘fluctuation is part of the market’

Topic |   Commodities
Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 6:15pm, 27 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese commodity prices have started to decline from record highs after Beijing intervened in the market. Photo: Xinhua Chinese commodity prices have started to decline from record highs after Beijing intervened in the market. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese commodity prices have started to decline from record highs after Beijing intervened in the market. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE