Vice-Premier Liu He (pictured) and his US counterparts held “candid and constructive” trade talks on Thursday, according to China’s Ministry of Commerce. Photo: EPA Vice-Premier Liu He (pictured) and his US counterparts held “candid and constructive” trade talks on Thursday, according to China’s Ministry of Commerce. Photo: EPA
Vice-Premier Liu He (pictured) and his US counterparts held “candid and constructive” trade talks on Thursday, according to China’s Ministry of Commerce. Photo: EPA
Economy /  China Economy

US-China trade war: overdue talks restart on Biden’s watch, but analysts ask if real progress can be made

  • Beijing and Washington officials agree that resumption of trade dialogue after nine-month hiatus was constructive
  • But US Trade Representative Katherine Tai says ‘very large challenges’ exist in trade and economic relationship with China

Topic |   US-China trade war
Orange Wang
Orange Wang

Updated: 10:00pm, 27 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Vice-Premier Liu He (pictured) and his US counterparts held “candid and constructive” trade talks on Thursday, according to China’s Ministry of Commerce. Photo: EPA Vice-Premier Liu He (pictured) and his US counterparts held “candid and constructive” trade talks on Thursday, according to China’s Ministry of Commerce. Photo: EPA
Vice-Premier Liu He (pictured) and his US counterparts held “candid and constructive” trade talks on Thursday, according to China’s Ministry of Commerce. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE