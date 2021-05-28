While China caps low-tariff corn imports at 7.2 million tonnes a season, buyers imported a record 11.29 million tonnes in calendar 2020, mainly from the United States, as high domestic prices made imports economical even when paying tariffs. Photo: Xinhua
China’s winter harvest to yield millions of tonnes of wheat for livestock sector
- China’s feed sector has bought record volumes of cheaper wheat from the 2020/21 season for use as a substitute for corn, traditionally the main grain in animal rations
- China’s new wheat crop is expected to further dim demand for imports, with a record harvest in 2021 of 136.4 million tonnes predicted
While China caps low-tariff corn imports at 7.2 million tonnes a season, buyers imported a record 11.29 million tonnes in calendar 2020, mainly from the United States, as high domestic prices made imports economical even when paying tariffs. Photo: Xinhua