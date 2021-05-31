China’s economic activity stabilised in May with manufacturing activity down slightly and non-manufacturing up slightly, according to the latest official purchasing managers’ indices (PMI) released on Monday. Photo: AFP China’s economic activity stabilised in May with manufacturing activity down slightly and non-manufacturing up slightly, according to the latest official purchasing managers’ indices (PMI) released on Monday. Photo: AFP
China’s economic activity stabilised in May with manufacturing activity down slightly and non-manufacturing up slightly, according to the latest official purchasing managers’ indices (PMI) released on Monday. Photo: AFP
China economy
Economy /  China Economy

China economic activity stabilised in May, reinforcing expectations that growth is peaking

  • Official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell slightly to 51.0 in May from 51.1 in April
  • Non-manufacturing PMI – which gauges activity in the services and construction sectors – rose slightly to 55.2 from 54.9 the month before

Topic |   China economy
Orange Wang
Orange Wang

Updated: 9:56am, 31 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s economic activity stabilised in May with manufacturing activity down slightly and non-manufacturing up slightly, according to the latest official purchasing managers’ indices (PMI) released on Monday. Photo: AFP China’s economic activity stabilised in May with manufacturing activity down slightly and non-manufacturing up slightly, according to the latest official purchasing managers’ indices (PMI) released on Monday. Photo: AFP
China’s economic activity stabilised in May with manufacturing activity down slightly and non-manufacturing up slightly, according to the latest official purchasing managers’ indices (PMI) released on Monday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE