China’s economic activity stabilised in May with manufacturing activity down slightly and non-manufacturing up slightly, according to the latest official purchasing managers’ indices (PMI) released on Monday. Photo: AFP
China economic activity stabilised in May, but ‘rosy picture’ faces multiple challenges ahead
- Official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell slightly to 51.0 in May from 51.1 in April
- Non-manufacturing PMI – which gauges activity in the services and construction sectors – rose slightly to 55.2 from 54.9 the month before
Topic | China economy
