China’s latest census confirmed Chinese mothers gave birth to just 12 million babies in 2020, down from 14.65 million in 2019. Photo: Getty Images
Explainer |
China’s one-child policy: what was it and what impact did it have?
- China’s one-child policy started in 1980 and was strictly enforced with punishments including fines for violators and often forced abortions
- China officially ended its one-child policy in January 2016 in favour of a two-child policy before it introduced a three-child policy in May 2021
Topic | China's population
