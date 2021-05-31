Some analysts said Monday’s move by the PBOC was likely to have only a marginal impact, and yuan appreciation would continue. Photo: Bloomberg Some analysts said Monday’s move by the PBOC was likely to have only a marginal impact, and yuan appreciation would continue. Photo: Bloomberg
Some analysts said Monday’s move by the PBOC was likely to have only a marginal impact, and yuan appreciation would continue. Photo: Bloomberg
China economy
Economy /  China Economy

China’s central bank moves to slow yuan’s rise as concerns rise over hot money flows and asset bubbles

  • People’s Bank of China raises the reserve requirement for banks’ foreign exchange deposits to 7 per cent from 5 per cent
  • But analysts say move likely to have only temporary effect to slow yuan’s rise and will not alter long-term appreciation trend

Topic |   China economy
Karen Yeung
Karen Yeung

Updated: 8:33pm, 31 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Some analysts said Monday’s move by the PBOC was likely to have only a marginal impact, and yuan appreciation would continue. Photo: Bloomberg Some analysts said Monday’s move by the PBOC was likely to have only a marginal impact, and yuan appreciation would continue. Photo: Bloomberg
Some analysts said Monday’s move by the PBOC was likely to have only a marginal impact, and yuan appreciation would continue. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE