Some analysts said Monday’s move by the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) was likely to have only a marginal impact, and yuan appreciation would continue. Photo: Bloomberg
Economy /  China Economy

China moves to slow yuan’s rise as concerns rise over hot money flows, asset bubbles

  • People’s Bank of China raises the reserve requirement for banks’ foreign exchange deposits to 7 per cent from 5 per cent
  • But analysts say move likely to have only temporary effect to slow yuan’s rise and will not alter long-term appreciation trend

Karen Yeung
Updated: 11:48am, 1 Jun, 2021

