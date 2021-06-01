Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the index to remain at 51.9. The 50-mark separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis. Photo: Reuters Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the index to remain at 51.9. The 50-mark separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis. Photo: Reuters
China economy: manufacturing growth picked up in May, but inflation pressures builds

  • The Caixin/Markit manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 52.0 last month, the highest level since December and inching up from April’s 51.9
  • Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the index to remain at 51.9. The 50-mark separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis

Updated: 10:18am, 1 Jun, 2021

