Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the index to remain at 51.9. The 50-mark separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis. Photo: Reuters
China economy: manufacturing growth picked up in May, but inflation pressures builds
- The Caixin/Markit manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 52.0 last month, the highest level since December and inching up from April’s 51.9
