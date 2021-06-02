The Biden administration is seeking to form a united front with its allies to rein in China, while criticising the country’s human right record and renewing calls for probes into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: AFP
China urged to set aside ideological differences with West to ‘avoid being isolated’, embrace competition
- Beijing is currently facing growing pressure from Washington and its allies over trade, investment and technologies, including 5G and semiconductor development
- Pro-reform speakers at the second Qujiang Forum in Xian, organised by the China Finance 40 Forum think tank, urged Beijing to consider its relations with the West
Topic | US-China decoupling
