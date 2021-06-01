China’s digital yuan is being tested in 11 pilot areas and cities, as well as venues at next February’s Beijing Winter Olympics. Photo: Xinhua China’s digital yuan is being tested in 11 pilot areas and cities, as well as venues at next February’s Beijing Winter Olympics. Photo: Xinhua
China digital currency: Hong Kong, Shenzhen proposed as ‘expressway’ for cross-border financial innovation

  • Central bank official proposes ‘regulatory sandbox’ for testing of cross-border financial transactions using the digital yuan
  • Convenience of the digital currency will help promote yuan convertibility and greater use internationally, senior official says

Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 8:30pm, 1 Jun, 2021

China’s digital yuan is being tested in 11 pilot areas and cities, as well as venues at next February’s Beijing Winter Olympics. Photo: Xinhua
