Coronavirus outbreak in southern China forces organisers to postpone Shanghai Air Expo

  • Some scheduled exhibitors from high risk areas in Guangdong could not participate in the international aviation and aerospace event
  • Shanghai Air Expo was cancelled last year due to Covid-19, highlighting ongoing challenges for companies during the pandemic

Amanda Lee
Amanda Lee in Beijing

Updated: 1:40pm, 2 Jun, 2021

The Shanghai Air Expo, which is designed to showcase China’s civil aviation and aerospace development, has been postponed due to a cluster of Covid-19 infections in Guangdong. Photo: Xinhua
