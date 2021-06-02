According to China’s General Administration of Customs, nine batches of H&M woven cotton girls’ dresses were found to contain dyes or other harmful substances. Its warning notice listed 81 batches of imported children’s clothing products for quality and safety risks. Photo: AFP
China Customs accuses Western clothing brands of selling substandard products amid Xinjiang row
- H&M, Nike and Zara among fashion labels accused of posing a potential health hazard, with dyes and other harmful substances named in notice
- China’s General Administration of Customs said it had confiscated, destroyed or returned non-compliant products, including toys, shoes and toothbrushes
Topic | China economy
