China Customs accuses Western clothing brands of selling substandard products amid Xinjiang row

  • H&M, Nike and Zara among fashion labels accused of posing a potential health hazard, with dyes and other harmful substances named in notice
  • China’s General Administration of Customs said it had confiscated, destroyed or returned non-compliant products, including toys, shoes and toothbrushes

Orange Wang
Orange Wang

Updated: 7:15pm, 2 Jun, 2021

According to China’s General Administration of Customs, nine batches of H&M woven cotton girls’ dresses were found to contain dyes or other harmful substances. Its warning notice listed 81 batches of imported children’s clothing products for quality and safety risks. Photo: AFP
