China’s yuan hit a three-year high against the US dollar and a five-year high against a trade-weighted basket of currencies this week. Photo: Reuters
US-China economic talks put spotlight on yuan exchange rate as currency continues to surge
- The yuan hit a three-year high against the US dollar and a five-year high against a trade-weighted basket of currencies this week
- The strength of the yuan is likely to renew attention on how China manages its exchange rate amid US negotiations, analysts say
Topic | China economy
China’s yuan hit a three-year high against the US dollar and a five-year high against a trade-weighted basket of currencies this week. Photo: Reuters