Coronavirus: shipping rates to stay at ‘unprecedented’ levels until pandemic under control

  • The coronavirus pandemic has driven shipping costs to record levels, with trade disruptions throwing global container flows into disarray
  • Despite efforts to boost container production in China, some experts estimate shortages and port congestion could stretch on until early 2022

Cissy Zhou
Updated: 4:00pm, 3 Jun, 2021

