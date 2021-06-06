China began exploring the concept of a national virtual currency in 2014 with the success of e-commerce platforms Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu. Photo: Bloomberg
China digital currency: when will the e-yuan be launched, and what will it be used for?
- China began exploring the concept of a sovereign digital currency in 2014 following the success of e-commerce platforms Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu
- China has already distributed some 200 million yuan (US$30.7 million) in digital currency as part of pilot projects across the country
