China began exploring the concept of a national virtual currency in 2014 with the success of e-commerce platforms Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu. Photo: Bloomberg China began exploring the concept of a national virtual currency in 2014 with the success of e-commerce platforms Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu. Photo: Bloomberg
China began exploring the concept of a national virtual currency in 2014 with the success of e-commerce platforms Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu. Photo: Bloomberg
Economy /  China Economy

Explainer |
China digital currency: when will the e-yuan be launched, and what will it be used for?

  • China began exploring the concept of a sovereign digital currency in 2014 following the success of e-commerce platforms Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu
  • China has already distributed some 200 million yuan (US$30.7 million) in digital currency as part of pilot projects across the country

Topic |   China digital currency
Karen YeungAndrew Mullen
Karen Yeung  and Andrew Mullen

Updated: 10:03am, 7 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China began exploring the concept of a national virtual currency in 2014 with the success of e-commerce platforms Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu. Photo: Bloomberg China began exploring the concept of a national virtual currency in 2014 with the success of e-commerce platforms Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu. Photo: Bloomberg
China began exploring the concept of a national virtual currency in 2014 with the success of e-commerce platforms Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE