China’s pre-pandemic US$14 trillion economy could overtake the US$21 trillion American economy as early as 2028. Photo: AP China’s pre-pandemic US$14 trillion economy could overtake the US$21 trillion American economy as early as 2028. Photo: AP
China’s pre-pandemic US$14 trillion economy could overtake the US$21 trillion American economy as early as 2028. Photo: AP
China economy
Economy /  China Economy

US-China relations: Is Biden’s stimulus plan enough to stop China becoming the world’s leading economic power?

  • US President Joe Biden pledged in March he would prevent China becoming the world’s ‘leading’ and ‘wealthiest’ country
  • But economists say in the long run no amount of spending or tailored growth policies will stop China from surpassing the US

Topic |   China economy
Su-Lin Tan
Su-Lin Tan

Updated: 10:11pm, 3 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s pre-pandemic US$14 trillion economy could overtake the US$21 trillion American economy as early as 2028. Photo: AP China’s pre-pandemic US$14 trillion economy could overtake the US$21 trillion American economy as early as 2028. Photo: AP
China’s pre-pandemic US$14 trillion economy could overtake the US$21 trillion American economy as early as 2028. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE