China’s pre-pandemic US$14 trillion economy could overtake the US$21 trillion American economy as early as 2028. Photo: AP
US-China relations: Is Biden’s stimulus plan enough to stop China becoming the world’s leading economic power?
- US President Joe Biden pledged in March he would prevent China becoming the world’s ‘leading’ and ‘wealthiest’ country
- But economists say in the long run no amount of spending or tailored growth policies will stop China from surpassing the US
Topic | China economy
