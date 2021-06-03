Vice-President Liu He held a virtual meeting with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday morning after China’s economic tsar had held talks with US Trade Representative Katherine Tai last week. Photo: AP, Reuters
China, US agree to ‘pragmatically solve problems for producers, consumers’ as trade talks resume
- Vice-President Liu He met US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday having held talks with US Trade Representative Katherine Tai last week
- Ministry of Commerce spokesman Gao Feng said ‘normal communication’ between the US and China on trade and economic matters had begun
Topic | US-China relations
Vice-President Liu He held a virtual meeting with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday morning after China’s economic tsar had held talks with US Trade Representative Katherine Tai last week. Photo: AP, Reuters