Hong Kong manufacturers struggle with ‘blackouts’, rising producer prices in mainland China

  • Factory orders have returned to about 70 to 80 per cent of pre-pandemic levels, the Chinese Manufacturers’ Association of Hong Kong says
  • But Hong Kong firms on the mainland have been beset by high commodity prices, electricity cuts and hiring difficulties

Updated: 7:34pm, 3 Jun, 2021

Factory orders have returned to about 70 to 80 per cent of pre-pandemic levels, the Chinese Manufacturers’ Association of Hong Kong says. Photo: AFP
