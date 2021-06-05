More than 2 billion yuan (US$314 million) has been spent by Chinese consumers using the new digital yuan at shops, restaurants and with a select number of online platforms. Photo: SCMP More than 2 billion yuan (US$314 million) has been spent by Chinese consumers using the new digital yuan at shops, restaurants and with a select number of online platforms. Photo: SCMP
China’s digital currency trials accelerate, but will users of Alipay, WeChat Pay switch to the new e-yuan?

  • China’s e-yuan is one of the most advanced central bank digital currency initiatives in the world, with over 2 billion yuan (US$314 million) spent so far
  • But China already has an established digital payment system dominated by Alipay and WeChat Pay, potentially slowing its wider adoption

Karen Yeung
Updated: 2:07pm, 5 Jun, 2021

