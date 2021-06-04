In China, marijuana is illegal and conviction for drug trafficking is punishable by death, while cannabidiol (CBD) is one of the many useful non-narcotic compounds found in cannabis plants. Photo: Reuters
China’s CBD crackdown deals blow to emerging market using cannabis-derivative in cosmetics
- China’s drug regulator last week banned the use of cannabidiol (CBD) – a compound found in the cannabis plant – in all cosmetics, formalising a draft proposed in March
- CBD is one of the many useful non-narcotic compounds found in cannabis plants and it possesses low levels of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the compound that causes a ‘high’
Topic | China economy
