So far, 70 locally transmitted coronavirus cases have been found across Guangdong province, including 14 asymptomatic infections. That includes 16 new cases confirmed on Wednesday, five of which were asymptomatic. Photo: Reuters
China’s manufacturers braced for drop in orders as coronavirus outbreak snarls-up southern shipping hubs
- Severe congestion at Shenzhen’s Yantian port is spreading to Nansha port in Guangzhou following the discovery of several coronavirus cases in southern China
- Yantian and Nansha are among world’s busiest container ports, but Yantian is only operating at one-seventh of its usual level
Topic | China trade
