The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said Chinese mothers gave birth to 12 million babies in 2020, down from 14.65 million in 2019, marking an 18 per cent decline year on year. Photo: EPA-EFE
Explainer |
China’s three-child policy: why was it introduced and what does it mean?
- China’s one-child policy started in 1980 and was strictly enforced before it was officially ended in January 2016 in favour of a two-child policy
- In response to the results of the 2020 census, China introduced a three-child policy in May 2021 after Chinese mothers gave birth to just 12 million babies in 2020
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said Chinese mothers gave birth to 12 million babies in 2020, down from 14.65 million in 2019, marking an 18 per cent decline year on year. Photo: EPA-EFE