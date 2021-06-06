US trade representative Katherine Tai says the relationship between China and the US is marked by significant imbalance . Photo: AFP US trade representative Katherine Tai says the relationship between China and the US is marked by significant imbalance . Photo: AFP
US trade representative Katherine Tai says the relationship between China and the US is marked by significant imbalance . Photo: AFP
China trade
Economy /  China Economy

US wants to correct ‘imbalances’ in China economic relations, says Trade Representative Katherine Tai

  • Parts of the relationship are ‘unhealthy’ and have been ‘damaging’ to the US economy, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai says
  • The White House is currently reviewing its stance on Beijing but has yet to make significant changes to Trump-era policies

Topic |   China trade
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 12:34pm, 7 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
US trade representative Katherine Tai says the relationship between China and the US is marked by significant imbalance . Photo: AFP US trade representative Katherine Tai says the relationship between China and the US is marked by significant imbalance . Photo: AFP
US trade representative Katherine Tai says the relationship between China and the US is marked by significant imbalance . Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE