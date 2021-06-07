China’s exports grew by 27.9 per cent in May compared with a year earlier, while imports grew by 51.1 per cent last month. Photo: AFP China’s exports grew by 27.9 per cent in May compared with a year earlier, while imports grew by 51.1 per cent last month. Photo: AFP
China trade
China trade: imports grow at fastest pace in a decade as trade surge continues

  • China’s exports grew by 27.9 per cent in May compared with a year earlier
  • China’s imports grew by 51.1 per cent last month, the fastest import growth since January 2011

Orange Wang
Updated: 2:07pm, 7 Jun, 2021

