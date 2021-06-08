European Council president Charles Michel (top right) met Chinese President Xi Jinping (top left) during an EU-China Leaders‘ meeting video conference in December. Photo: AP
China-EU investment deal ‘huge step in the right direction’, European Council president Charles Michel says
- Charles Michel, president of the European Council, defended Brussels’ troubled effort to negotiate a Comprehensive Agreement on Investment (CAI) with Beijing
- Michel will meet US President Joe Biden at this weekend’s G7 summit in Cornwall, before hosting him in Brussels next week for EU-US talks
Topic | China-EU relations
