developing | US-China relations: Biden administration sets up ‘strike force’ to go after China on trade

  • The ‘supply chain trade strike force,’ led by the US Trade Representative, will look for specific violations that have contributed to a ‘hollowing out’ of supply chains
  • Officials also said the Department of Commerce was considering initiating a Section 232 investigation into the national security impact of neodymium magnet imports

Topic |   US-China relations
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:30pm, 8 Jun, 2021

The “supply chain trade strike force,” led by the US Trade Representative, will look for specific violations that have contributed to a “hollowing out” of supply chains that could be addressed with trade remedies, including toward China. Photo: AP
