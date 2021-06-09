From white-collar workers in bustling cities to university students, young Chinese are adopting a “lie flat” attitude to protest against modern life. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen From white-collar workers in bustling cities to university students, young Chinese are adopting a “lie flat” attitude to protest against modern life. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
Why China’s youth are ‘lying flat’ in protest of their bleak economic prospects

  • Young Chinese fed up with gruelling work hours, conspicuous consumption and skyrocketing house prices are protesting by doing the bare minimum
  • The social resistance movement called ‘lying flat’ is worrying authorities, who see it as a potential threat to China’s dream of national rejuvenation

He HuifengTracy Qu
He Huifeng in Guangdong and Tracy Qu

Updated: 12:11pm, 9 Jun, 2021

