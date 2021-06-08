Under a revamped method of collecting land-sale revenue in China, central authorities will be better able to trace the flow of funds and defuse debt risks. Photo: Bloomberg
China property: tax authorities’ enhanced oversight of land-sale revenue seen as ‘mixed bag’, and runaway prices may drop
- New means of collecting revenue from land sales in China aims to help central authorities better trace the flow of funds and defuse debt risks at local levels
- Move means developers will have ‘less financial flexibility’ in buying land
Topic | China property
Under a revamped method of collecting land-sale revenue in China, central authorities will be better able to trace the flow of funds and defuse debt risks. Photo: Bloomberg