Store owners in Beijing’s Sanyuanli market have been dealing with weakened local demand since last year due to the coronavirus. Photo: Amanda Lee Store owners in Beijing’s Sanyuanli market have been dealing with weakened local demand since last year due to the coronavirus. Photo: Amanda Lee
China inflation
China Economy

China inflation worries hang over store owners already struggling with weak consumer demand

  • Store owners at Beijing’s Sanyuanli market have been dealing with weak consumer demand since last year due to the coronavirus
  • But now amid rising global commodity prices, they are so far resisting passing on increased costs to customers as consumer ‘demand is just not strong’

China inflation
Amanda Lee
Amanda Lee in Beijing

Updated: 10:02pm, 8 Jun, 2021

