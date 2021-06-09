China’s total imports from Australia in May rose more than 55 per cent from the previous month to US$13.6 billion, official data shows. Photo: Bloomberg China’s total imports from Australia in May rose more than 55 per cent from the previous month to US$13.6 billion, official data shows. Photo: Bloomberg
China-Australia relations: trading relationship still strong with growing divide between ‘rhetoric and reality’

  • China’s total imports from Australia in May rose more than 55 per cent from the previous month to US$13.6 billion, while exports rose just over 1 per cent
  • The Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry says political posturing between the two countries does not reflect the actual appetite for trade

Su-Lin Tan
Updated: 4:30am, 9 Jun, 2021

