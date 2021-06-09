China’s official consumer price index (CPI) rose 1.3 per cent from a year earlier, compared with a 0.4 per cent rise in April. Photo: Xinhua China’s official consumer price index (CPI) rose 1.3 per cent from a year earlier, compared with a 0.4 per cent rise in April. Photo: Xinhua
China inflation: factory-gate prices hit near 13-year high as manufacturers pass on surging raw material prices

  • China’s official producer price index (PPI) rose to 9 per cent in May from a year earlier, compared with 6.8 per cent in April
  • The consumer price index (CPI) rose 1.3 per cent from a year earlier, compared with a 0.4 per cent rise in April

Andrew MullenOrange Wang
Andrew Mullen  and Orange Wang

Updated: 10:18am, 9 Jun, 2021

