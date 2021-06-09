Beijing rolled out a raft of policy measures in recent weeks to boost the domestic supply of major raw materials, including steel (above). Photo: Reuters Beijing rolled out a raft of policy measures in recent weeks to boost the domestic supply of major raw materials, including steel (above). Photo: Reuters
Beijing rolled out a raft of policy measures in recent weeks to boost the domestic supply of major raw materials, including steel (above). Photo: Reuters
China inflation
Economy /  China Economy

China inflation: surging factory prices seen nearing peak with no ‘lasting strong demand’ for commodities

  • Inflation risks mounted in recent months, sparking worries in the US and Europe that further rises in commodity prices could slow the global economic recovery
  • But economists say Beijing’s measures to rein in the prices of raw materials are likely to reduce pressure on China’s factory prices in the coming weeks, making goods cheaper

Topic |   China inflation
Orange Wang
Orange Wang

Updated: 10:00pm, 9 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Beijing rolled out a raft of policy measures in recent weeks to boost the domestic supply of major raw materials, including steel (above). Photo: Reuters Beijing rolled out a raft of policy measures in recent weeks to boost the domestic supply of major raw materials, including steel (above). Photo: Reuters
Beijing rolled out a raft of policy measures in recent weeks to boost the domestic supply of major raw materials, including steel (above). Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE