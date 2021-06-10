Interest in cryptocurrencies has been surging among China’s young adults, even as the value of major cryptocurrencies has historically experienced swift rises and falls, making them a risky bet. Illustration: Perry Tse
China’s millennials bet on cryptocurrencies in hopes of reaching upper middle class
- Speculation in bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies is increasingly popular among young adults in China as way to get ahead, and maybe buy a home
- Even with cryptocurrency trading illegal in China, people are using the internet to buy and sell cryptocurrencies with high risk, but potential for high rewards
