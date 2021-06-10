Interest in cryptocurrencies has been surging among China’s young adults, even as the value of major cryptocurrencies has historically experienced swift rises and falls, making them a risky bet. Illustration: Perry Tse Interest in cryptocurrencies has been surging among China’s young adults, even as the value of major cryptocurrencies has historically experienced swift rises and falls, making them a risky bet. Illustration: Perry Tse
Interest in cryptocurrencies has been surging among China’s young adults, even as the value of major cryptocurrencies has historically experienced swift rises and falls, making them a risky bet. Illustration: Perry Tse
China economy
Economy /  China Economy

China’s millennials bet on cryptocurrencies in hopes of reaching upper middle class

  • Speculation in bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies is increasingly popular among young adults in China as way to get ahead, and maybe buy a home
  • Even with cryptocurrency trading illegal in China, people are using the internet to buy and sell cryptocurrencies with high risk, but potential for high rewards

Topic |   China economy
He Huifeng
He Huifeng in Guangdong

Updated: 1:04pm, 10 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Interest in cryptocurrencies has been surging among China’s young adults, even as the value of major cryptocurrencies has historically experienced swift rises and falls, making them a risky bet. Illustration: Perry Tse Interest in cryptocurrencies has been surging among China’s young adults, even as the value of major cryptocurrencies has historically experienced swift rises and falls, making them a risky bet. Illustration: Perry Tse
Interest in cryptocurrencies has been surging among China’s young adults, even as the value of major cryptocurrencies has historically experienced swift rises and falls, making them a risky bet. Illustration: Perry Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE