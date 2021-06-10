China’s Commerce Minister Wang Wentao spoke with his American counterpart Gina Raimondo on Thursday. Photo: Handout
developing | US, China hold third trade talks in 2 weeks with ‘candid, pragmatic exchange of views’
- China’s Commerce Minister Wang Wentao spoke with his American counterpart Gina Raimondo on Thursday
- It follows similar discussions between Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He and US Trade Representative Katherine Tai as well as US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen
Topic | US-China relations
China’s Commerce Minister Wang Wentao spoke with his American counterpart Gina Raimondo on Thursday. Photo: Handout