China’s Commerce Minister Wang Wentao spoke with his American counterpart Gina Raimondo on Thursday. Photo: Handout China’s Commerce Minister Wang Wentao spoke with his American counterpart Gina Raimondo on Thursday. Photo: Handout
China’s Commerce Minister Wang Wentao spoke with his American counterpart Gina Raimondo on Thursday. Photo: Handout
Economy /  China Economy

developing | US, China hold third trade talks in 2 weeks with ‘candid, pragmatic exchange of views’

  • China’s Commerce Minister Wang Wentao spoke with his American counterpart Gina Raimondo on Thursday
  • It follows similar discussions between Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He and US Trade Representative Katherine Tai as well as US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen

Topic |   US-China relations
Andrew MullenOrange Wang
Andrew Mullen  and Orange Wang

Updated: 10:07am, 10 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s Commerce Minister Wang Wentao spoke with his American counterpart Gina Raimondo on Thursday. Photo: Handout China’s Commerce Minister Wang Wentao spoke with his American counterpart Gina Raimondo on Thursday. Photo: Handout
China’s Commerce Minister Wang Wentao spoke with his American counterpart Gina Raimondo on Thursday. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE