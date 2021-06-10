In March, China imposed tariffs of more than 200 per cent on Australian wine for five years. Photo: EPA-EFE In March, China imposed tariffs of more than 200 per cent on Australian wine for five years. Photo: EPA-EFE
Economy /  China Economy

China-Australia relations: ‘unconscionable’ trade sanctions on wine warrant WTO intervention, Scott Morrison says

  • Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison reiterates intentions to stand up for barley and wine producers
  • But any road through the World Trade Organization (WTO) could be riddled with difficulties

Topic |   China-Australia relations
Bloomberg

Updated: 1:01pm, 10 Jun, 2021

