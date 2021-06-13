03:49
How much does it cost to raise a child in China?
China population: three-child policy will not ‘drastically raise birth rate’, top Chinese economist says
- China’s overall population rose to 1.412 billion in 2020, but the number of new births fell for a fourth consecutive year to 12 million
- Analysts have called for Beijing to further relax or even abolish limits on the number of children, while also offering financial subsidies to offset higher costs
Topic | China's population
