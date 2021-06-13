03:49

How much does it cost to raise a child in China?

How much does it cost to raise a child in China?

Economy /  China Economy

China population: three-child policy will not ‘drastically raise birth rate’, top Chinese economist says

  • China’s overall population rose to 1.412 billion in 2020, but the number of new births fell for a fourth consecutive year to 12 million
  • Analysts have called for Beijing to further relax or even abolish limits on the number of children, while also offering financial subsidies to offset higher costs

Topic |   China's population
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 4:00pm, 13 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP

03:49

How much does it cost to raise a child in China?

How much does it cost to raise a child in China?

READ FULL ARTICLE