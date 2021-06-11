Pork prices in China have fallen more than 50 per cent since mid-January amid sluggish demand and panic selling due to new African swine fever outbreaks. Photo: Xinhua
China fine-tunes pork reserve system as panic selling and sluggish demand send prices tumbling
- Pork prices have fallen more than 50 per cent since mid-January amid sluggish demand and panic selling due to new African swine fever outbreaks
- To combat the price volatility and stabilise production, Beijing announced it would improve its monitoring of the market and tap strategic pork reserves
Topic | 5050
Pork prices in China have fallen more than 50 per cent since mid-January amid sluggish demand and panic selling due to new African swine fever outbreaks. Photo: Xinhua