Pork prices in China have fallen more than 50 per cent since mid-January amid sluggish demand and panic selling due to new African swine fever outbreaks. Photo: Xinhua Pork prices in China have fallen more than 50 per cent since mid-January amid sluggish demand and panic selling due to new African swine fever outbreaks. Photo: Xinhua
Pork prices in China have fallen more than 50 per cent since mid-January amid sluggish demand and panic selling due to new African swine fever outbreaks. Photo: Xinhua
5050
Economy /  China Economy

China fine-tunes pork reserve system as panic selling and sluggish demand send prices tumbling

  • Pork prices have fallen more than 50 per cent since mid-January amid sluggish demand and panic selling due to new African swine fever outbreaks
  • To combat the price volatility and stabilise production, Beijing announced it would improve its monitoring of the market and tap strategic pork reserves

Topic |   5050
Ji Siqi
Ji Siqi

Updated: 6:15pm, 11 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Pork prices in China have fallen more than 50 per cent since mid-January amid sluggish demand and panic selling due to new African swine fever outbreaks. Photo: Xinhua Pork prices in China have fallen more than 50 per cent since mid-January amid sluggish demand and panic selling due to new African swine fever outbreaks. Photo: Xinhua
Pork prices in China have fallen more than 50 per cent since mid-January amid sluggish demand and panic selling due to new African swine fever outbreaks. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE