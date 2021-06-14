Rapid hog restocking following the African swine fever outbreak has been a driving factor behind China’s strong imports of soybeans in recent months. Photo: EPA-EFE Rapid hog restocking following the African swine fever outbreak has been a driving factor behind China’s strong imports of soybeans in recent months. Photo: EPA-EFE
Rapid hog restocking following the African swine fever outbreak has been a driving factor behind China’s strong imports of soybeans in recent months. Photo: EPA-EFE
China food security: soybean imports ‘exceptionally large’ as pig population nears pre-African swine fever level

  • Soybean imports from the United States and Brazil were up 12.8 per cent, year on year, in the first five months of 2021
  • Rapid hog restocking and a post-coronavirus resurgence in the food-service industry are combining to dramatically push up demand for soybeans in China

Amanda Lee
Amanda Lee in Beijing

Updated: 6:00am, 14 Jun, 2021

