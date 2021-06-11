Under its 14th five-year plan, China is aiming to build a multilayered capital market, and develop the links between domestic and overseas capital markets, which supports the inbound flows of overseas yuan and provides foreign entities a smoother channel for investment and financing. Photo: AP
China’s yuan could become world’s ‘currency of choice’ by 2050 under dual circulation plan
- Market entities will use the yuan for cross-border purposes as China’s economy integrates with the rest of the world, according to former deputy central bank governor Hu Xiaolian
- China’s dual circulation plan places a greater focus on the domestic market, and is its approach to adapting to an increasingly unstable and hostile outside world
