People queue to receive nucleic acid tests for Covid-19 in Shenzhen after an outbreak in the southern province of Guangdong. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Guangzhou outbreak leaves small firms reeling amid fears of possible ‘spillover effects’ on nearby cities 

  • Coronavirus containment measures, including lockdowns and service suspensions, have crippled business operations for many firms in Guangdong
  • Analysts say the outbreak could wipe up to a percentage point off economic growth in Guangzhou city, but the effect on China’s broader economy is forecast to be small

He HuifengZhuang PinghuiFrank Tang
He Huifeng in Guangdong, Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing and Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 6:15pm, 12 Jun, 2021

