China’s holiday box office plummets to 7-year low as film industry struggles to rebound from coronavirus pandemic

  • China’s box office revenue over the Dragon Boat Festival holiday was 465 million yuan (US$72.6 million), the lowest level since 2014
  • The film industry is still facing financial difficulties following the pandemic, with production companies citing tight cash flow and rising debt

Amanda Lee
Amanda Lee in Beijing

Updated: 7:30pm, 15 Jun, 2021

China’s box office revenue over this year’s Dragon Boat Festival holiday was 465 million yuan (US$72.6 million), the lowest level since 2014. Photo: Reuters
