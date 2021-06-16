In March, China imposed tariffs of up to 218 per cent on Australian wine for five years, formalising curbs that had been in place for months amid an increasingly fraught relationship with Canberra. Photo: EPA-EFE
China-Australia relations: Canberra to decide ‘very shortly’ on WTO action against wine tariffs
- In March, China imposed tariffs of up to 218 per cent on Australian wine for five years, formalising curbs that had been in place for months amid an increasingly fraught relationship with Canberra
- In a radio interview last week, Prime Minister Scott Morrison described the tariffs as ‘completely unconscionable’
Topic | China-Australia relations
In March, China imposed tariffs of up to 218 per cent on Australian wine for five years, formalising curbs that had been in place for months amid an increasingly fraught relationship with Canberra. Photo: EPA-EFE