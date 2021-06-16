Japan claims the measures imposed by China in 2019 on steel billets, hot-rolled coils and hot-rolled plates appear to be inconsistent with various provisions under World Trade Organization (WTO) rules. Photo: AP
China-Japan relations: Tokyo complains to WTO over import taxes on its stainless steel imports
- Japan claims the measures imposed in 2019 appear to be inconsistent with various provisions under the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT) 1994 and the Anti-Dumping Agreement
- Japan’s government confirmed on Friday that it had complained to the WTO over China’s anti-dumping tax for stainless steel products, namely steel billets, hot-rolled coils and hot-rolled plates
Topic | China-Japan relations
Japan claims the measures imposed by China in 2019 on steel billets, hot-rolled coils and hot-rolled plates appear to be inconsistent with various provisions under World Trade Organization (WTO) rules. Photo: AP