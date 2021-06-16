There are fears that long-term appreciation of the yuan could hit smaller exporters in China, causing them to leave the market and result in the loss of jobs for many. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s appreciating yuan could ultimately damage economy, says former top financial official
- Guan Tao, a former senior official at the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, says long-term appreciation of the yuan could hurt job creation among small exporters
- China’s yuan has gained about 12 per cent against the dollar since May 2020, hitting its highest levels in more than three years
Topic | Yuan
There are fears that long-term appreciation of the yuan could hit smaller exporters in China, causing them to leave the market and result in the loss of jobs for many. Photo: Bloomberg