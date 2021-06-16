Asian central banks are preparing to meet any shift from US Fed chairman Jerome Powell (above) with a wall of currency firepower. Photo: AFP Asian central banks are preparing to meet any shift from US Fed chairman Jerome Powell (above) with a wall of currency firepower. Photo: AFP
US dollar war chests swell in Asia as central banks ‘learn from the past’

  • Central bank holdings of foreign currencies in Asia’s fast-growing emerging economies hit US$5.82 trillion last month
  • China’s foreign-currency holdings rose to their highest level in five years in May on the back of a weaker US dollar and increased portfolio inflows

Updated: 1:38pm, 16 Jun, 2021

