Asian central banks are preparing to meet any shift from US Fed chairman Jerome Powell (above) with a wall of currency firepower. Photo: AFP
US dollar war chests swell in Asia as central banks ‘learn from the past’
- Central bank holdings of foreign currencies in Asia’s fast-growing emerging economies hit US$5.82 trillion last month
- China’s foreign-currency holdings rose to their highest level in five years in May on the back of a weaker US dollar and increased portfolio inflows
